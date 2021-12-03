Mainroad is warning drivers to be careful as snowfall is expected.

Mainroad officials said the Cranbrook/Kimberley area will see light snow tonight, continuing into Saturday with forecasted accumulations of 2 to 4 cm.

Yahk is expected to see 3 to 5 cm.

Light flurries are expected to begin tonight in the Elk Valley, turning to heavier snow by Saturday morning accumulations of 5 to 10 cm.

20km/h winds and gusting to 40km/h are also expected.

Heavier snowfall is forecasted for the Columbia Valley on Saturday with 3 to 6 cm expected.

Mainroad said motorists will notice crews treating major routes with anti-icing chemicals and applying salt and performing snow removal where necessary.

The weather is expected to taper off by Sunday morning.