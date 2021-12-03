The College of the Rockies is getting a portion of $5.5 million in provincial funds co-op and work-integrated learning opportunities.

Provincial officials said the funds will help bolster placements that were affected by COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately impacted youth employment prospects, including reducing the number of co-op and work-integrated learning placements available to students. We are investing in these opportunities to help students access the hands-on experiences they need to launch their careers,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training.

“Helping employers throughout the province offer co-op and work-integrated learning opportunities is good news for business and great news for students.”

The money COTR is receiving will go towards restarting and expanding co-op education in various programs.

“With the help of co-op, I was able to learn about actual hospitality skills like teamwork, leadership, time management and customer relations,” said Sandhu Awrinder, student, hospitality management, College of the Rockies.

“We applied our knowledge in practical situations and learned communications skills and how to attract customers.”

The programs include accounting, hospitality management, marketing, business administration, adventure tourism, and environmental science.