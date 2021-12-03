East Kootenay Community Credit Union (EKC) has donated $5,000 to the Red Cross in support of those impacted by B.C.’s flooding.

Recent storms have led to floods and landslides which have knocked out power and severed supply lines in the southwestern part of the province.

“With relief and recovery efforts now underway in the province, EKC and credit unions across Canada have come together to support the Canadian Red Cross and those who were impacted by the flooding in southern B.C.,” said EKC staff.

The organization added that the Red Cross is working to help people in impacted areas as quickly as possible.

EKC officials said the money raised will be used to carry out relief efforts, recovery, resiliency and risk reduction.

More: Red Cross donation page