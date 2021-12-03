Columbia Valley RCMP is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man wanted for failing to comply with his probation.

Police officials describe 35-year-old Joshua McLelland as standing 5’9 tall, weighing about 146 lbs, with black hair and hazel eyes.

According to the RCMP, McLelland should be considered violent and not approached.

“If you locate him, call your local police immediately,” said Columbia Valley RCMP officials. “If you have any information about Joshua Blair McLelland, or where he may be, please contact the Columbia Valley RCMP at 250-342-9292.”