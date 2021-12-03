The public is invited to join in a virtual forum to discuss the events of 2021 and explore what could be in store for 2022 for Cranbrook and the surrounding area.

Officials with the City of Cranbrook said the session will be hosted by Convergx and feature panellists such as Mayor Lee Pratt, Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick, College of the Rockies President Paul Vogt and Cranbrook’s Economic Development Officer Darren Brewer.

The free virtual session is available to all residents from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Those wishing to attend are asked to register in advance.

