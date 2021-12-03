(Supplied by the City of Kimberley)

Firefighters in Kimberley were called out to a fire in an apartment on Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the City of Kimberley said the fire originated in an apartment unit on Warren Avenue.

The fire was contained to the unit of origin and no injuries have been reported.

All occupants have been displaced until an assessment of the building can be completed. Many residents are receiving support from the Red Cross.

Highway 95A was closed to traffic for two hours while crews were on the scene.

13 firefighters, BC Ambulance Service, RCMP, BC Hydro, and City Operations responded to the incident.