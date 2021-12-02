The Elk Valley RCMP is urging drivers to respect construction crews and not drive recklessly or above the speed limit in construction zones.

RCMP officials said crews and flaggers are having to deal with distracted drivers, speeders and road rage.

“We all have a family to get home to at the end of the day, and if you could just slow down and drive with care we can all get to our destinations safely,” said Cst. Debra Katerenchuk.

The Elk Valley RCMP will be conducting patrols in and around construction zones in the area.

Those caught speeding could face potential fines starting at $196.

Motorists caught driving 40 km/h over the posted speed limit will have their vehicle impounded for seven days.

Drivers caught going 21km/h over the limit in a construction zone can be fined up to $253.00 and failing to disobey a flagger can get a $196.00 fine.