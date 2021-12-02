Update:

Highway 95A has been reopened.

Original:

Highway 95A near the 2600 Block of Warren Ave is closed for the time being.

City of Kimberley staff said it was due to an ongoing incident between Marsden Street and Kimbrook Crescent.

Staff are advising drivers to take Rotary Drive as an alternative route.

A time for reopening is unknown.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.