A charity event sponsored by BC Transit makes its debut in Cranbrook tomorrow.

Bill Roberts, BC Transit East Kootenay supervisor, said the goal of the event is to help those who are less fortunate.

“Stuff the Bus is a new initiative that NextGen Transit, through BC Transit, is initiating in Cranbrook,” said Roberts.

“Our purpose is to stuff the bus with as many non-perishable goods or monetary donations. All of this goes to the food bank.”

Roberts said it’s important to look out for others during the holiday season.

“We’re approaching the holiday season and we’re remembering that this time of year we’re celebrating family and friends, yet some of the community really struggles,” added Roberts.

While the food bank is grateful for any non-perishable donations, Roberts said there are a few things they’re looking to get.

“The Cranbrook food bank really appreciates all non-perishable food, but they are really looking for items like school snacks. Fruit cups, packaged cheese, crackers, trail mix and stuff like that.”

He said they can also always use items like sugar, flour, rice, oatmeal and instant coffee.

Stuff the Bus runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.