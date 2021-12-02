Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok has stepped down from his role as the BC Liberal caucus whip in order to endorse Kevin Falcon as the next party leader.

Clovechok announced his decision in a statement issued on Thursday.

“We need a leader that has the knowledge, experience, and ability to unite us as a party while taking the right steps to win new supporters,” said Clovechok. “Kevin will fight for rural BC — ensuring rural communities have strong economies and proper representation in the legislature.”

Clovechok feels Falcon will appeal to both urban and rural voters in B.C.

“In order to win the next election, our party needs to be a big tent, welcoming voters from a diverse set of backgrounds and regions,” continued Clovechok. “The only candidate that can achieve that and defeat the NDP in 2024 is Kevin Falcon.”

Falcon said he appreciates the support the MLA is giving to his leadership run.

“I’m excited to have Doug’s support,” said Falcon. “He’s a hardworking MLA and will be an important member of our team as we move forward.”

So far, four BC Liberal MLAs have thrown their endorsement behind Falcon: Doug Clovechok, Oakes, Lorne Doerkson, and Greg Kyllo.

BC Liberal Party members will vote for their new leader from Feb. 3 to 5, 2022.

