The Village of Radium Hot Springs’ long-time fire chief has retired.

Dave Dixon spent 37 years as fire chief for the village.

Village staff said during Dixon’s tenure as chief, the department grew exponentially with training requirements changed and new equipment brought in.

A first responder program was also introduced to assist residents during medical emergencies.

According to Village staff, Dixon will still be a big part of the department and will continue to respond to calls and participate in events.

Trevor Carr has taken over as the Village of Radium Hot Springs’ next Fire Chief.