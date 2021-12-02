38 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the East Kootenay between November 21st and 27th.

According to data from the BC Centre for Disease Control, the week’s cases represent a significant drop from the previous week, when 66 infections were confirmed between November 14th and 20th.

The Cranbrook area has kept its spot as the area with the most cases. According to the BCCDC, 22 people contracted the illness throughout the week, down from 41.

Windermere reported 10 total cases last week, followed by the Elk Valley with four.

Both Kimberley and Creston each reported just one infection.

Meanwhile, no infections were reported in Golden.

The number of vaccinated people over 12 years old continues to slowly climb across the East Kootenay. BCCDC data on the percentage of people 12 and up who have received two doses followed by those 50 and up for the entire region can be found below: