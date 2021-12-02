The City of Cranbrook is asking the public to make sure recycling bins are placed the morning of a pickup this winter.

City staff said this will help reduce potential damage or tipping of curbside recycling carts while snow removal operations are in progress.

“Placing your carts out the morning of your collection date is important because it allows for our evening snowplow operators to do the best job possible,” says Katelyn Pocha, Project Manager for the City of Cranbrook.

“For this same reason, we ask residents to bring their recycling carts back in as soon as possible after they are collected.”

Bins should not be placed behind or on snowbanks.

Instead, place your cart in front of the berm on the roadway with the wheels against the berm or curb, with the arrows on the lid facing the street.