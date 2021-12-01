ANKORS East Kootenay is marking World AIDS Day with a day of remembrance for the people who have died from overdoses and HIV.

The event runs from 2-6:30 p.m. and will feature a meet and greet, a dinner and a share circle after the meal.

Alexis Hekker says they try to offer any support they can to people needing help.

“We try to offer support the best we can and some tools, coping strategies and different ways we can honour them.”

Hekker said it’s important that people get together and talk about their struggles.

“We’re going to have a sharing circle afterwards so this is a place where we can get together and talk about some of the struggles we’re facing in both the AIDS and overdosing epidemic that we’re dealing with,” added Hekker.

“We’re seeing the same kind of stigma and shame that was put on people years and years ago who were struggling with HIV. That’s happening now with those who are struggling with substance use and overdoses.”

Adrian Dix, B.C.’s Health Minister said the province has done a lot of work address the crisis but there is still a lot of work to be done.

“British Columbia has done much to establish itself as a global leader in addressing HIV and AIDS, thanks to the BC Centre for Excellence’s (BC-CfE’s) Treatment as Prevention Strategy (TasP), health authority partners, community-based organizations and people living with HIV working on the front lines. Working together we have made many gains, but there is still more work to be done.”