Three collisions occurred on Highway 93 in Kootenay National Park from Nov. 25-28.

The first crash was last Thursday when a driver lost control of his Ford pickup and drove into a ditch near Numa Falls.

The driver was uninjured but his vehicle needed to be towed from the ditch.

On Friday police responded to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 93 near Dog Lake at around 9 a.m.

RCMP officials said the driver of a commercial transport truck failed to make a turn, struck a concrete post and became jackknifed on the highway.

The driver suffered no injuries and was able to move the truck off the highway and arrange for his own tow.

The last collision was on Sunday when two commercial transport trucks collided shortly after midnight.

Police found the two vehicles pulled over on the side of the highway near Paint Pots in Kootenay National Park.

The RCMP learned that one of the transport trucks tried to pass the second truck but lost control and struck the trailer of the other truck.

Both drivers were uninjured.