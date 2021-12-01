Cokato Creek has overflowed its banks prompting the closure of Cokato Road in the 4500 block. (Supplied by the City of Fernie)

Officials with the City of Fernie are encouraging more residents to prepare for emergencies by signing up for the Regional Evacuation Notification System.

The alert system keeps residents informed in case evacuation orders or alerts are put in place due to extreme events, such as wildfires, floods, or hazardous materials incidents.

With this week’s rainfall warning, City officials recommend that people always be ready.

During the November 14th rainfall even, Coal Creek had significant erosion in several locations, making it more likely to flood.

Fernie Fire and emergency Services began hand-delivering registration to residents. Crews started on Tuesday in lower-lying areas of town that are more susceptible to flooding.

Fernie officials said the Regional Evacuation Notification System is the fastest way to get emergency alert notifications out to the public.

