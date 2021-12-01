Highway 93 is closed between Radium Hot Springs through to the B.C./Alberta border. due to the high risk of avalanche.

Avalanche Canada said the risk is extreme at all mountain elevations in Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay National Parks.

This means that large, natural or human-caused avalanches are almost certain.

No detours are available for the time being, and officials don’t know when the road will reopen.