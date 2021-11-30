Some holiday packaging, including gift bags and tissue paper, can be placed in curbside recycling carts in Cranbrook, but other festive wrappings can not.

City of Cranbrook staff said residents can use the waste wizard on the city website to find exactly what can be placed in the blue bins.

“Most of your holiday packaging, paper and envelopes, gift bags and tissue paper can be recycled and left in your curbside cart,” says Katelyn Pocha, Project Manager with the City of Cranbrook.

“Wrapping paper with glitter, foil or holographic material, along with ribbons, bows, bubble wrap and foam packing peanuts are not accepted for recycling because of the materials used in those items.”

City staff said 2022 curbside recycling and garbage pickup dates can be found on the city website.