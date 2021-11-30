The provincial government has reported B.C.’s first case of the omicron variant.

Dr. Bonnie Henry, Provincial Health Officer, said the case was found in a person residing in the Fraser Health region.

They had recently returned from travelling in Nigeria.

She said her team along with the Public Health Agency of Canada has identified a further 204 people who recently travelled to affected countries.

All of those people are in isolation and are providing a PCR test.

The regional restrictions of Interior Health have been removed.

Dr. Henry said it is due to a decrease in transmission in the area, but people must still follow provincial health guidelines.

However further gathering restrictions are now in place across the province.

Starting today, worship services capacity will be capped at 50 per cent unless all participants are fully vaccinated.

Masks will also now be required during worship services unless eating or drinking.