Cranbrook’s Jaimee Spring has moved to the top 40 for the U18 National Team and will attend a final selection camp in St. Catharines, Ontario.

The camp will run from Dec. 28-30 at Ridley College and feature a trio of intrasquad games.

Those who make the final team will travel to Sweden in January for the 2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship.

The final roster will be made up of 24 forwards, 12 defence and four goaltenders.

Canada’s U18 players haven’t had a chance to play in the championship in almost two years after last year’s tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“This is an exciting time for this group of dedicated athletes, who have waited nearly two years for a chance to compete on the international stage,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations with Hockey Canada.

“We were able to gather together in the summer to train, compete and play some games in a competitive setting. With the world championship right around the corner, our athletes and coaching staff are eager for this opportunity to get back on the ice and put our off-ice work into practice, with a goal of representing Canada and competing for a gold medal.”

Canada is in Group A with Finland, Russia and the United States and Group B will be the Czech Republic, Germany, Sweden and Switzerland.

The final roster selection is on Dec. 31 and Canada will open the tournament against Russia on Jan. 8.