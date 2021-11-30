No injuries have been reported following a fire in a two-story multi-family home on Spokane Street in Kimberley.

Officials with the City of Kimberley said firefighters were sent to the 400 block of Spokane Street just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Crews arrived to see smoke and flames coming out of the two-story home. Firefighters quickly removed one person from the building and put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, and three people were taken into care by Red Cross.

The building’s interior has suffered extensive damage from the fire and smoke. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.