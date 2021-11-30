A heavy rainfall warning is in place for the Elk Valley, with up to 70 millimetres expected to fall on the area by Wednesday evening.

Officials with Environment Canada said a frontal system will bring along a prolonged period of heavy rain on Tuesday, continuing through to the following evening.

“There is potential for increased runoff due to snowmelt, increasing the risk of flooding,” said Environment Canada. “Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.”

Residents are asked to be cautious, as washouts are possible near rivers creeks and culverts.