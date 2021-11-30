The B.C. government has extended the provincial state of emergency to help with flood relief efforts.

Provincial officials said a series of storms has worsened existing flooding and created new flooding and landslides in southwestern B.C.

There are currently 7,402 properties on evacuation alert and 3,606 properties on evacuation orders.

“People in our province have been affected by the devastating floods and while we’re making major progress in our recovery, we’re still in a volatile situation,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“I want to thank British Columbians for doing their part so that essential vehicles can continue to operate. The fuel conservation measures are working but with another storm on its way, we are extending the order to ensure that we prioritize emergency services for another two weeks.”

All current orders around non-essential travel are still in place.

“Extending the provincial declaration and fuel limitations will help us with the challenges ahead as we continue repairs to our heavily damaged highways and get our rail and roadways back up and in operation,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure.

“Having goods move along B.C.’s corridors is vital to moving goods and services to people in need.”

The state of emergency will be in effect until at least Dec. 14.