Josiah Spyker, staff November 29, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) Interior Health has listed potential COVID-19 exposures at seven schools including five in Cranbrook. Interior Health officials said when school staff or students test positive for COVID-19, public health will notify individuals that need to take a specific action, such as isolation or self-monitoring. Below are the locations and dates of potential exposure events. Cranbrook: – Laurie Middle School – Nov. 12 – T M Roberts Elementary – Nov. 12 – Gordon Terrace Elementary – Nov. 12 – Parkland Middle School – Nov. 15, 16, 17 – Steeples Elementary – Nov. 15, 16, 17 Sparwood: – Frank J Mitchell Elementary – Nov. 17, 18 Canal Flats: – Martin Morigeau Elementary – Nov. 12, 18