Interior Health has listed potential COVID-19 exposures at seven schools including five in Cranbrook.

Interior Health officials said when school staff or students test positive for COVID-19, public health will notify individuals that need to take a specific action, such as isolation or self-monitoring.

Below are the locations and dates of potential exposure events.

Cranbrook:

– Laurie Middle School – Nov. 12

– T M Roberts Elementary – Nov. 12

– Gordon Terrace Elementary – Nov. 12

– Parkland Middle School – Nov. 15, 16, 17

– Steeples Elementary – Nov. 15, 16, 17

Sparwood:

– Frank J Mitchell Elementary – Nov. 17, 18

Canal Flats:

– Martin Morigeau Elementary – Nov. 12, 18

Exposure notifications are posted when an individual attends school while infectious and there is a risk of exposure.

Schools are removed from the list 14 days after the original date.