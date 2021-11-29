Cranbrook residents gathered in memoriam of a beloved Tim Hortons employee over the weekend, following his recent passing.

Over 50 people attended a candlelight vigil to honour Nolan Wiebe, a long-time worker at the restaurant.

“Nolan worked at Tim Hortons for over 12 years with us. We hired him back in 2009. If there was ever a line for how customer service was done and having empathy and patience for people, Nolan would be it,” said Matt Garreau, Cranbrook franchise owner. “He was a remarkable man and we were so fortunate to work with him over the last 12 years.”

Garreau said Wiebe’s voice and kindness made a positive impact on many people’s day.

“The experience he would create for the customers, even through the drive-thru headset, was just phenomenal,” said Garreau. “The accolades and recognition he’s had over the years through us and Tim Hortons doesn’t even do him justice to what he provided to the community on a day-to-day basis.”

In recent days, Customers have dropped off flowers and other items when they visited the Tim Hortons location Wiebe worked at.

A gofundme page has been set up to help Wiebe’s family with living expenses. The campaign passed its $5,000 goal just 20 hours after it launched, and sits at just over $6,000 as of Monday.

