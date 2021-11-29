Cokato Creek has overflowed its banks prompting the closure of Cokato Road in the 4500 block. (Supplied by the City of Fernie)

With rain in the forecast for the East Kootenay, a high streamflow advisory has been issued for the region by the BC River Forecast Centre.

Officials with the Regional District of East Kootenay said residents should be prepared and use extreme caution around waterways.

“With the forecast calling for a series of rain events over the next few days, it is critical that residents be aware and prepared,” said Information Officer, Loree Duczek. “From staying away from local creeks and waterways to making sure you are registered for the Regional Evacuation Notification System, sandbagging if you live in flood-prone areas, and having a grab and go kit and emergency plan ready, there are several things we can do to be proactive in the event we experience localized flooding as a result of the forecasted rain.”

A number of self-fill sandbag stations have been set up in various locations:

Hosmer: Elk River Hostel/Pub – Hwy 3 at 6th Avenue (in the lot south of the pub).

Fernie: 1350 Railway Avenue, corner of Railway Ave & Ridgemont Ave.

Cranbrook: Next to Public Works Yard, 201 Cobham Avenue

Those taking advantage of the sandbag station are asked to bring their own shovel and gloves.

According to the RDEK, smaller creeks and tributaries will be partucarly susceptible to sudden changes from heavy rainfall.

“Please stay well back from all creeks and rivers as banks can be potentially unstable and conditions can change quickly with little to no warning,” said Duczek.

The free Regional Evacuation Notification System is available to keep residents and communities informed in case of evacuation orders or alerts.

“The notification system is one of the most powerful tools we have to help us get the word out as quickly as possible to affected areas when time is of the essence,” said Duczek.

More details about signing up for the Regional Evacuation Notification System can be found below.

More: RDEK website