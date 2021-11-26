A fire at the Kanata Inn had members of the Windermere Fire Department responding this morning.

“We received the call approximately 2:30 a.m. and upon arrival, the hotel staff and guests had already evacuated the building,” explained Columbia Valley Rural Fire & Rescue Deputy Chief Drew Sinclair.

“The fire was contained to the unit of origin by the building’s sprinkler systems. Once we completed our assessment to confirm the fire was fully extinguished, we and ventilated the affected floor and guests were able to return to the unaffected units.”

Regional District of East Kootenay officials said seven members attended the scene with one engine and a command vehicle.

BC Ambulance and RCMP were also on scene.

According to the RDEK, one staff member was assessed for smoke inhalation and one guest was transported to the hospital for assessment.

“This is a good example of how working smoke and fire alarms can save lives,” added Sinclair.

“We would like to thank the staff and guests of the hotel for their assistance and timely evacuation of the building when the fire alarm went off.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the hotel is still open.