With mixed precipitation expected in the forecast, the City of Fernie is activating an Emergency Operations Centre in case it’s needed.

This move will help coordinate and respond to any potential hazards that may result from the weather.

City staff said Coal Creek experienced substantial bank erosion and is still being monitored for vulnerability.

Residents should avoid any dikes and trails along the Coal Creek corridor and obey any posted signage.

According to city staff, the operations department is working around the clock to protect critical infrastructure as they navigate through the recovery phase of last week’s storm.

A self-serve sandbag station is available at the corner of Railway Avenue and Ridgemont Avenue.

People will need to bring their own shovel.