District of Invermere warns residents to stay off Lake Windermere & Dorothy Lake Josiah Spyker, staff November 25, 2021 The District of Invermere is asking people to stay off the lakes until thick ice is formed. District staff said it is especially dangerous around this time of year. People should keep children and pets off the ice until they are certain the ice is thick enough. District staff said while the ice may look safe to walk or even skate on, the ice may still be forming and surfaces may not be safely frozen over