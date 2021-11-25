Cranbrook’s City Council is looking at several amendments to the Five Year Financial Plan after unexpected events made the changes necessary.

City officials said the amendments are needed to reflect the spending changes through 2021.

Before the amendments can be made, however, a period for public consultation must take place to allow residents to respond to the proposed amendments.

Written comments will be accepted by City officials until 4:30 p.m. on December 3rd.

The comments will then be presented to city council at a 3 p.m. meeting on December 8th.

Details about the individual amendments can be found below.

More: Five Year Financial Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 4069 (City of Cranbrook)