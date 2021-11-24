My Community Now Lakeside Grill – Moyie Pub SHARE ON: Dennis Walker, staff November 24, 2021 Lakeside Grill formerly Moyie Pub, Derek Chauncey, MyEastKootenayNow.com) 4 years of renovations are complete and the Moyie Pub, newly named Lakeside Grill is serving food and back up and running full steam. Owner Derek Chauncey, an electrician by trade, took on the project with help from family and friends. You can hear all about it below. https://www.myeastkootenaynow.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/moyie-pub-full-interview.mp3