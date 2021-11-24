Santa Claus will indeed be coming to town for Cranbrook’s 50th annual parade.

The announcement was made via Facebook that the 2021 Santa Claus parade is back on for December 11th.

JCI Kootenay (Junior Chamber International) announced the cancellation of the annual parade in early November, but that has since been changed.

Officials with JCI Kootenay said Interior Health and the North Pole gave the green light.

The parade will begin at 5:30 when floats will travel along Baker Street to 12th Avenue South. The procession will then make its way up 1st Street South to 8th Avenue South.

Some safety precautions will be implemented to keep spectators, parade participants and Santa Claus safe.

“As always, the health and safety of our community are of utmost importance. Spectators and participants will need to maintain physical distancing of 2 metres (6 feet) from those not within the same household,” said JCI officials. “No candy, promotional material, etc. will be permitted to be handed out or tossed at the parade.”

Proof of vaccination will not be needed to attend, but spectators will be required when among other attendees and where physical distancing is not possible.