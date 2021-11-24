A parks management plan is in the works for three parks in RDEK Electoral Area B, which includes the area around Lake Koocanusa, Grasmere and Jaffray.

The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) is asking for input from the community on the three parks, all located near Jaffray.

“Staff are currently working on management plans for the Tie Lake Regional Park, Rosen Lake Accesses and Dawson’s Path,” said RDEK Electoral Area B Director Stan Doehle. “Though all three sites are unique, one thing they have in common is their importance as community assets. We would like to hear from residents about what makes these spaces special and gather feedback on things they would like to see considered as part of the management plans.”

RDEK officials said the management plan is intended to provide direction and guidance for the regional government, community organizations and other park stewards for the next 15 to 20 years.

The plan will address site planning, development, recreation, access management, public safety, maintenance, control of invasive plants and threats from wildfire among other topics.

A project page has been established, and resident feedback will be collected until 4:30 p.m. on December 17. Those without computer access can contact the RDEK and ask to speak to a planner.

“Having the input from park users and area residents will help make these plans stronger, so I encourage people to visit the project page and leave their comments and ideas,” said Doehle.

