Cranbrook Buck Tyson Dyck has been picked to participate in the 3-on-3 outdoor All-Star Tournament on Jan. 15 in Penticton.

One skater from each team was voted onto the roster after all 18 BCHL coaches were polled.

The remaining six spots, as well as four goalies, will be decided through a fan vote that will begin tomorrow at 11 a.m.

The format for the tournament includes four teams of six skaters and one goalie competing in a round-robin with two seven-minute periods.

Second and third place play in the semifinal and first place plays the winner of the semi in the final.

