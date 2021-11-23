Due to ongoing travel issues in B.C., all three of the Cranbrook Bucks’ games this weekend have been postponed until further notice.

One game has also been added as the Bucks are now scheduled to play the West Kelowna Warriors on Nov. 27.

The postponed games include Friday’s match against the Victoria Grizzlies, Saturday against the Cowichan Valley Capitals and the Surrey Eagles on Sunday.

BC Hockey League officials said details on the rescheduled games will be provided in the coming weeks.