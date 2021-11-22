The Regional District of East Kootenay is suspending the collection of glass and foam packaging due to widespread flooding in the province.

“With highways compromised due to closures and rebuilding, and the primary glass end market currently recovering from damage caused by the flooding we are unable to move glass and foam packaging from our collection facilities to be recycled,” said Kevin Paterson, RDEK Manager of Environmental Services.

“The situation is changing quickly and at this time we are unsure how long this change will be in place.”

The materials included in the suspension include non-deposit glass bottles and jars as well as foam packaging.

The RDEk is asking residents to hold on to glass or foam packaging for the time being and to not take it to any of the region’s Recycle BC Depots.

“If possible, hold on to your glass and foam packaging until collection of these materials resumes,” added Paterson.

Collection of paper, cardboard, containers and soft plastics will continue.