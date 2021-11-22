Cranbrook RCMP officials are asking the public to keep their eyes open for a red Jeep that was reported as stolen.

Cranbrook RCMP said the red 2000 Jeep TJ had Alberta license plate B-S-Y-0-2-3-7 when it was stolen.

The vehicle was stolen from the north end of Cranbrook Street North some time overnight.

Anyone with information or those who have seen the vehicle is asked to contact Cranbrook RCMP at 250-489-3471 or CrimeStoppers.