Interior Health is reporting potential COVID-19 exposures at five schools in the East Kootenay, all of which are in Cranbrook.

Interior Health officials said when school staff or students test positive for COVID-19, public health will notify individuals that need to take a specific action, such as isolation or self-monitoring.

Below are the locations and dates of potential exposure events.

– Pinewood Elementary, Nov. 8, 9

– Highlands Elementary, Nov. 8, 9

– Laurie Middle School, Nov 8-12

– T M Roberts Elementary, Nov. 8, 9, 10

– Gordon Terrace Elementary, Nov 8-12

Exposure notifications are posted when an individual attends school while infectious and there is a risk of exposure.

Schools are removed from the list 14 days after the original date.