Josiah Spyker, staff November 22, 2021 (Supplied by Pixabay) Interior Health is reporting potential COVID-19 exposures at five schools in the East Kootenay, all of which are in Cranbrook. Interior Health officials said when school staff or students test positive for COVID-19, public health will notify individuals that need to take a specific action, such as isolation or self-monitoring. Below are the locations and dates of potential exposure events. – Pinewood Elementary, Nov. 8, 9 – Highlands Elementary, Nov. 8, 9 – Laurie Middle School, Nov 8-12 – T M Roberts Elementary, Nov. 8, 9, 10 – Gordon Terrace Elementary, Nov 8-12 Exposure notifications are posted when an individual attends school while infectious and there is a risk of exposure. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after the original date. Tags: COVID-19CranbrookInterior Health