The Village of Canal Flats wants to become more age-friendly and is launching a survey to find the best way to do so.

Village staff said the purpose is to find what supports for elderly residents are needed so they stay in the community.

“The survey is mainly focused on seniors, however, all of us will be seniors someday so anyone who has any thoughts can fill out the survey too,” said staff.

An online version of the survey can be found here and a hard copy version can be picked up at the village office.