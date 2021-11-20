Effective today, a provincial order will prohibit non-essential travel along severely affected highways in B.C.

The order includes these sections of road:

Highway 99: from the junction of Highway 99 and Lillooet River Road to the BC Hydro Seton Lake Campsite access in Lillooet. Only passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles up to 14,500 kilograms will be permitted.

Highway 3: from the junction of Highway 5 and Highway 3 in Hope to the west entrance to Princeton from Highway 3.

Highway 7: from the junction of Highway 7 and Highway 9 in Agassiz to the junction of Highway 7 and Highway 1 in Hope.

Examples of essential travel include emergency vehicles, commercial transport trucks and public transport vehicles.

A complete list can be found below.

MORE: Essential travellers ( B.C. government)

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General said details on the enforcement of the order will be released at a later time.

Another provincial order was also issued that restricts the amount of gasoline that can be purchased at one visit to 30 litres.

This order applies to all fuel suppliers in the Lower Mainland-to-Hope region, the Sea-to-Sky region, Sunshine Coast, the Gulf Islands and Vancouver Island.

This is to make sure gasoline reserves last while roadways are fixed.