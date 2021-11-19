Forward Tyson Dyck is being recognized by the BC Hockey League for both his on-ice and off-the-ice efforts.

The award is given to a player under the age of 18 who has a great hockey performance but also excels in their high school classes.

In October, Dyck averaged a point per game for the Bucks starting with his two goals and an assist performance on opening night.

Dyck also had a five-game point streak and finished the month with seven points.

It wasn’t just the goals and assists that led to a great month, it was also his academic prowess.

The BCHL said Dyck received grades of 95 per cent or higher in subjects such as chemistry, social studies, English and math.

Dyck’s play has been on display all season. Right now he is tied for sixth in league scoring with 19 points in 13 games. Replace the comma with a period, make the second clause a separate sentence

He is also tied for second in scoring among rookie players.

Dyck will look to add to his totals this weekend when the Trail Smoke Eaters and Penticton Vees come to town.

The Bucks were originally supposed to play the Chilliwack Chiefs on Saturday but were unable to make it due to flooding.

MORE: Schedule shift for the Cranbrook Bucks (Nov. 18, 2021)

The Bucks are currently sitting at fourth place in the Interior division with an 8-5-0 record and a .615 point percentage.