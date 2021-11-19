The Regional District of East Kootenay (RDEK) will move forward with the establishment of the Wasa Recreation Contribution Service following an alternate approval process.

The preliminary results of the proposed Wasa Recreation Contribution Service Elector Assent Process have been released. Results from the alternate approval process will be presented to the RDEK board in their December meeting.

“Through the alternative approval process, we would have had to receive a total of 71 forms in opposition of the proposed service in order for it not to proceed,” said RDEK Corporate Officer Tina Hlushak. “At the end of the submission period, we received a total of 22 forms, and as a result, the RDEK will be moving forward with establishing a Wasa Recreation Contribution Service.”

During the December 3rd meeting, the RDEK will notify BC Assessment and the Ministry before bringing the Parcel Tax Bylaw to the RDEK Board for three readings and adoption in January.

Once adopted, property owners will be charged a parcel tax of $45 per year, which RDEK officials said will generate up to $28,800 per year. The taxes will be included in the 2022 property tax assessment.

The money will be dedicated to the Wasa Recreation Society for the operation of several community facilities and amenities.