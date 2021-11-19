Water to the entire communities of Fairmont Hot Springs and Dutch Creek will be turned off on Wednesday to allow work to be done on the water system.

According to Corix Utilities, crews will be working to replace a water main valve on Willis Road at Fairway Drive from 7 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m. on November 24th.

Staff with the utility company recommend residents fill a bathtub prior to the outage to facilitate toilet flushing and basic cleaning.

Officials said a boil water notice will be issued to the entire community after the work is complete and will remain in place until further notice.

“This precautionary advisory is being issued due to the risk of contamination when water systems are turned off and depressurized, which means the safety of the drinking water supply cannot be immediately ensured,” said Corix officials.

While the advisory is active, those on Fairmont’s water system should bring any water meant for consumption to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

The advisory will be lifted once the water has been demonstrated to be safe to drink.