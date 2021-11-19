Due to the flooding going on in the lower mainland, the Chilliwack Chiefs will not play the Bucks on Saturday.

Instead, the Trail Smoke Eaters will be coming to town. Original tickets are good for that game.

Ryan Donald Bucks head coach and general manager said a schedule change like this doesn’t affect the game plan too much.

“It stays the same as much as you can, obviously the circumstances make things pretty unpredictable with games, travel and opponents, said Donald.

“Certainly there’s a focus on developing our group and continuing to make progress there, but tinkering with little bits and pieces of our game relevant to our opponents as well.”

Donald said they are excited to play the Smoke Eaters on Saturday and it should be a good matchup.

“They’re a very even opponent, I think in terms of standings it will be a very important game for us. they’re a team we’ve become pretty familiar with over the last 12 months, with the pod season and then early this year with a lot of our games in exhibition,” added Donald.

“A familiar opponent, but we haven’t seen them in a little while so just refreshing up a little bit of what they’re doing. Just seeing if there’s anything changing with them from a roster perspective and all that kind of stuff. We certainly expect a good game.”

The Bucks are also at home on Sunday when they take on the Penticton Vees.

Donald said they are a good team that warrants respect and the Bucks will be focusing on their team game.

Just like any other opponent in our league, certainly in our division, it will be a good game,” said Donald.

“They’re a team that’s well-coached, they’ve got a good roster full of players just like everybody else and a team we’ve obviously got to give the appropriate respect to.”

“At the same time we’re confident in what we are as a team and keep the focus on our group and making sure we’re doing everything we can to play our game to the best of our ability.”

The Bucks are currently fourth in the Interior division with eight wins and five losses.