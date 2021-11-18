Police in the Columbia Valley had a busy few days last weekend responding to three separate accidents along Highway 93.

The first accident was on Nov. 12 at around 11 a.m.

RCMP officials said the driver of a Pontiac Wave lost control of her vehicle near Vermillion Crossing in Kootenay National Park and struck a concrete barrier.

She wasn’t injured but the vehicle needed to be towed away from the scene.

That same day at about 11 p.m. police responded to a single-vehicle rollover near Simpson River in Kootenay National Park.

Columbia Valley RCMP officials said the driver suffered minor injuries.

Early in the morning on Nov. 14, another driver was left with minor injuries.

Police said slushy roads were the cause of this crash, as the driver of a Ford Escape lost control of her vehicle and slid into a ditch near Radium Hot Springs.