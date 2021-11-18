Cokato Creek has overflowed its banks prompting the closure of Cokato Road in the 4500 block. (Supplied by the City of Fernie)

Disaster financial assistance (DFA) has become available to those impacted by the floods and debris flows caused by heavy rain between November 14th to 16th.

Officials with the Regional District of East Kootenay said homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations and local government bodies who were unable to get insurance to cover disaster-related losses.

Those wishing to apply should check with their insurance provider to determine if their policy provides coverage for the resulting damage.

DFA is available only for essential, uninsurable losses.

Financial assistance for each claim can cover up to 80% of the total eligible damage cost that exceeds $1,000, with a maximum of $300,000.

Homeowners or residential tenants must prove that the home is their principal residence, as seasonal and recreation properties are not eligible for assistance.

Items such as hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury items, and recreational items, like bicycles, are also ineligible for support funding.

Business and farm owners must demonstrate that the property serves as their primary source of income. Owners of damaged rental property must apply as a small business.

Applications can be found through the link below and must be filled out by February 12, 2022.

More: disaster financial assistance information and application (B.C. Government)