Interior Health has reported two schools with COVID-19 exposures, one in Cranbrook and one in Invermere.

Pinewood Elementary in Cranbrook had potential exposure events on Nov. 8 and 9.

David Thompson Secondary had one on Nov. 2.

Interior Health officials said when school staff or students test positive for COVID-19, public health will notify individuals that need to take a specific action, such as isolation or self-monitoring.

Exposure notifications are posted when an individual attends school while infectious and there is a risk of exposure.

Schools are removed from the list 14 days after the original date.