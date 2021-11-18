News Two school exposures in East Kootenay SHARE ON: Josiah Spyker, staff November 18, 2021 (Photo by Josiah Spyker, MyEastKootenayNow.com staff) Interior Health has reported two schools with COVID-19 exposures, one in Cranbrook and one in Invermere. Pinewood Elementary in Cranbrook had potential exposure events on Nov. 8 and 9. David Thompson Secondary had one on Nov. 2. Interior Health officials said when school staff or students test positive for COVID-19, public health will notify individuals that need to take a specific action, such as isolation or self-monitoring. Exposure notifications are posted when an individual attends school while infectious and there is a risk of exposure. Schools are removed from the list 14 days after the original date. Tags: COVID-19CranbrookInterior HealthInvermere