A total of 54 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the East Kootenay from November 7th to 13th, according to the latest data from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

The Cranbrook area remains the spot with the highest number of new infections, with 27 reported in that time frame.

BCCDC officials said the next highest case numbers come from Windermere, where 12 people contracted the virus.

In the same time frame, the Elk Valley reported six, Creston had five, Kimberley confirmed three and just one infection was found in Golden.

According to the BCCDC report, last week’s cases represent a slight drop from the week before, as 68 cases were reported between October 31st and November 6th.

The number of fully vaccinated people over 12 years old continues to slowly climb across the East Kootenay. BCDCD data on the percentage of people 12 and up who have received both doses followed by those 50 and up for the entire region can be found below: