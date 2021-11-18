Mainroad East Kootenay crews on the scene of a flood on Highway 3 East of Fernie. (Supplied by Mainroad East Kootenay)

Officials said floodwaters have receded enough to safely reopen Highway 3 near Fernie.

The section of highway, about four kilometres east of Fernie, was closed since Monday as heavy rain caused water and debris to wash over the road.

Mainroad East Kootenay officials said the detour along Dicken Road was removed at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday night to allow traffic through.

Staff said water flow will continue to be monitored by Mainroad 24/7 with equipment on standby if necessary.