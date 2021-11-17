Cranbrook Bucks goaltender Evan Gartner was named the BC Hockey League third star of the week.

Gartner had a stellar performance last weekend when he made 65 saves out of 66 shots in two games.

Gartner also received his first career shutout in the BCHL and posted a .985 save percentage.

While the stats are impressive, it’s even more so considering the team he faced.

Both wins were against the Salmon Arm Silvertips, one of the top teams right now in the league.

The first game was on Nov. 13, where Gartner gained his shutout after stopping 34 shots including 15 in the third alone. The Bucks won 4-0.

On Nov. 14 he saved 31 shots as he and the team won 2-1.

Gartner is now fifth in goaltending stats in the league with a 4-1-0 record, a .927 save percentage and a 2.33 goals-against average.